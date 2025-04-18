AI tools to help you stay calm in a complex world

The world is in the throes of a mental health crisis, with loneliness, anxiety and depression showing up in more and more individuals and post-pandemic realities, making it an even more urgent issue. While an estimated one billion people suffered from mental health or substance abuse disorders before COVID-19, the pandemic accelerated the problem, resulting in a 25%-27% rise in depression and anxiety, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Depression affects more than 280 million people worldwide, and nearly one in five people live with an anxiety disorder. Yet, access to timely and effective care remains elusive for many. This is where artificial intelligence (AI) is stepping in to fill critical gaps—not as a replacement for human therapists, but as a support system that is always on, scalable, and surprisingly empathetic.