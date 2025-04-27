AI tracker: Anthropic is thinking about AI welfare as it gains agency

Is it time to start thinking about AI wellbeing? Anthropic, the US-based AI company behind the family of Large Language Models called Claude, is thinking about the future of AI not just in terms of what AI can do for us but how it can do so in a healthy way for AI itself. “As we build those AI systems, and as they begin to approximate or surpass many human qualities, another question arises. Should we also be concerned about the potential consciousness and experiences of the models themselves? Should we be concerned about model welfare, too?” the company shared in a blog post on Thursday. The company said that now that models can communicate, relate, plan, problem-solve, and pursue goals—along with very many more characteristics we associate with people—it was time to address this

Anthropic revealed that it has recently started a research program to investigate, and prepare to navigate, model welfare. “We’re not alone in considering these questions. A recent report from world-leading experts—including David Chalmers, arguably the best-known and most respected living philosopher of mind—highlighted the near-term possibility of both consciousness and high degrees of agency in AI systems, and argued that models with these features might deserve moral consideration,” says the company, which has supported an early project on which that report was based, and claims to be expanding its internal work in this area as part of its effort to address all aspects of safe and responsible AI development.

When AI was asked to predict the next pope

Future pope? Filipino cardinal Luis Antonio Gokim Tagle

Artificial intelligence was struggling on Wednesday to forecast the outcome of the notoriously secretive and unpredictable process by which Catholic cardinals elect a new pope, AFP reported.

AFP asked four AI chatbots—including OpenAI's ChatGPT and Grok—for insights into the potential frontrunners, with mixed results. Grok and Google's Gemini said their top contender is Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's number two during nearly all of Francis's papacy. "Based on current analysis and prominent discussions, Cardinal Pietro Parolin emerges as a strong contender," said Gemini.

But it also listed some eight others, including ChatGPT's leading pick.

"If I had to make a prediction based on current trends, influence, and the direction the Church has taken under Pope Francis, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle stands out as the most likely candidate," Open AI's ChatGPT said.

But one similarity in the chatbots' responses stood out. Each emphasised the near impossibility of forecasting the outcome.

Humanoid robots run a half-marathon Humanoid robots ran alongside actual humans in a half-marathon in the Chinese capital last Saturday, reported AP.

The bipedal robots of various makes and sizes navigated the 21.1-kilometer (13.1-mile) course supported by teams of human navigators, operators, and engineers, in what event organizers say was a first. As a precaution, a divider separated the parallel courses used by the robots and people.

While flesh-and-blood participants followed conventional rules, the 20 teams fielding machines in the Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon competed under tailored guidelines, which included battery swap pit stops.