AI Tracker: Your neurons could improve how artificial intelligence works

This new neuron model could help AI Researchers at the New York-based Flatiron Institute, which specializes in scientific research, have developed a new computational model, which proposes that biological neurons have more control over their surroundings than previously thought. According to the researchers, this could be replicated in artificial neural networks used in machine learning. Most neural networks behind modern AI tools are based on a 1960s-era computational model of a living neuron, a news release from institute explains. Developers of the new neuron model say it could lead to more powerful artificial neural networks that better capture the powers of our brains. Findings of the research were published recently in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

From ChatGPT to Claude 3.5 Sonnet, a melee of chatbots The list of AI chatbot assistants continues to grow. Days after Anthropic introduced its Claude 3.5 Sonnet chatbot to compete against the likes of ChatGPT, Facebook-owner Meta announced the arrival of its assistant Meta AI in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and meta.ai. As per Meta's statement, Meta AI is built on Meta Llama 3, the company's most advanced large language model to date. Another new AI chatbot called Dot is garnering attention for its focus on human speech and empathy. Developed by a startup called New Computer, Dot is designed to be a digital companion. Multiple reports also said that Amazon is working on a new chatbot code-named Metis.

Geologists turn to algorithms AI is helping geologists map and unearth more information about our past geological times. Researchers at the University of Tromsø in Norway have developed a new AI algorithm that can analyze microfossils, tiny remains of bacteria, plants and animals that are too small to be seen with the human eye. Studying microfossils is usually a taxing and time-consuming process, but the new method will allow researchers to automatically detect and analyze microfossils from microscope images with the help of AI.