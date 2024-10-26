AI tracker: Autonomous AI agents to help you grok?

Microsoft’s AI agents, Perplexity AI in trouble and more AI news this week

Team Lounge
Published26 Oct 2024, 10:00 AM IST
Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity AI
Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity AI

Microsoft’s AI agents, Perplexity AI in trouble and more AI news this week:

Autonomous Agents of AI

Microsoft is enhancing its AI offerings with new autonomous agent capabilities in order to accelerate business adoption of artificial intelligence, AFP reported. AI agents are specialized programs designed to perform routine tasks autonomously, such as sifting through sales leads or handling customer service inquiries. Agents are intended to advance generative AI from chatbots, which require human prompts, to systems that can operate independently. In a blog post, Microsoft introduced 10 autonomous agents for its Copilot AI platform, tailored to support sales, service, finance, and supply chain teams.

Also read: Use AI to take richer notes 

The growth of ‘Grok’

An earlier event introducing Grok

xAI, Elon Musk’s AI company, launched an Application Programming Interface (API) based on its Grok chatbot, providing developers access to the Grok-1 language model (LM) and the digital assistant Grok. It includes a developer toolset for building scalable applications based on the model (which is presumably using user-generated content on X to build the LM). ‘Grok’, which means to ‘understand intuitively’, is a neologism coined by Robert A. Heinlein for his 1961 science fiction novel Stranger in a Strange Land—though many people associate it with The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams because of an xAI statement at the time of its launch, which described the chatbot as “modeled after The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” and built to answer anything, including “spicy” questions that would be rejected by more traditional language models.

Also read: Beats Solo 4, Buds and Pill: Can these new audio devices beat the competition?

In Perplexity

The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post have filed a lawsuit in a US court against Perplexity AI, backed by Jeff Bezos and Nvidia, alleging copyright infringement and trademark violations. Perplexity, whose AI-powered search engine is often referred to as a Google Search competitor, is accused of illegally copying and reproducing copyrighted content from the two publications to power its AI-driven engine, which is thought to be more up-to-date than ChatGPT and provides links for verification. “Unlike the business model of a traditional internet search engine, Perplexity’s business model does not drive business toward content creators,” the lawsuit alleged.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Oct 2024, 10:00 AM IST
Business NewsLoungeBusiness Of LifeAI tracker: Autonomous AI agents to help you grok?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,605.00130.00
      Chennai
      79,611.00130.00
      Delhi
      79,763.00130.00
      Kolkata
      79,615.00130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Lounge

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.