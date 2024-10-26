AI tracker: Autonomous AI agents to help you grok?

Microsoft’s AI agents, Perplexity AI in trouble and more AI news this week: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Autonomous Agents of AI Microsoft is enhancing its AI offerings with new autonomous agent capabilities in order to accelerate business adoption of artificial intelligence, AFP reported. AI agents are specialized programs designed to perform routine tasks autonomously, such as sifting through sales leads or handling customer service inquiries. Agents are intended to advance generative AI from chatbots, which require human prompts, to systems that can operate independently. In a blog post, Microsoft introduced 10 autonomous agents for its Copilot AI platform, tailored to support sales, service, finance, and supply chain teams.

The growth of ‘Grok’

An earlier event introducing Grok

xAI, Elon Musk’s AI company, launched an Application Programming Interface (API) based on its Grok chatbot, providing developers access to the Grok-1 language model (LM) and the digital assistant Grok. It includes a developer toolset for building scalable applications based on the model (which is presumably using user-generated content on X to build the LM). ‘Grok’, which means to ‘understand intuitively’, is a neologism coined by Robert A. Heinlein for his 1961 science fiction novel Stranger in a Strange Land—though many people associate it with The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams because of an xAI statement at the time of its launch, which described the chatbot as “modeled after The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy" and built to answer anything, including “spicy" questions that would be rejected by more traditional language models.