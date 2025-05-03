AI tracker: We need to understand how AI works

Meanwhile, the current US government wants AI to carry its biases to further its own “anti-woke” agenda

Interpreting AI In a recent blog post, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said we need to understand how AI works urgently in order to steer it towards outcomes that are in humanity’s best interests. “Over the last few months, I have become increasingly focused on...the tantalizing possibility, opened up by some recent advances, that we could succeed at interpretability—that is, in understanding the inner workings of AI systems—before models reach an overwhelming level of power,” wrote Amodei, noting that modern generative AI systems are opaque in a way that fundamentally differs from traditional software. “Many of the risks and worries associated with generative AI are ultimately consequences of this opacity, and would be much easier to address if the models were interpretable.”

Trump admin wants AI to keep its biases And yet, the Donald Trump administration in the US, which has leaned heavily on tech companies to end their workplace diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs, is now going after DEI work in AI products, AP reported. Past efforts to advance equity in AI development and curb the production of “harmful and biased outputs” are a target of investigation by the current administration. The shift has raised concerns among experts in the field, such as Harvard University sociologist Ellis Monk, who has done notable work in the field of colourism. Google adopted a colour scale invented by Monk that improved how its AI image tools portray the diversity of human skin tones. People like Monk are now wondering whether such efforts will continue in the future.