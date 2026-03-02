AI tracker: Data theft and robotaxis in focus

US AI giants say Chinese rivals are stealing data US AI company Anthropic says it has uncovered campaigns by three Chinese AI firms to illicitly extract capabilities from its Claude chatbot, AFP reported, in what it described as industrial-scale intellectual property theft. Anthropic said DeepSeek, Moonshot AI, and MiniMax used a technique known as “distillation”—using outputs from a more powerful AI system to rapidly boost the performance of a less capable one. Anthropic’s rival OpenAI, creator of ChatGPT, made similar accusations to US lawmakers earlier this month.

Robotaxis are coming to London

View full Image London cabbies are not happy about robotaxis ( iStock )

A Ford Mustang Mach-E, an autonomous vehicle from British startup Wayve Technologies, is on a test run in London ahead of the U.K. government’s robotaxi trials set to launch in the spring. Tech companies including U.S. company Waymo and China’s Baidu also plan to take part in the pilot program, making London the latest arena in the global robotaxi competition. While self-driving cabs aren’t new, London’s ancient road layout and busy streetscapes could pose special challenges for the technology. There’s also scepticism from London’s famed black cab drivers. Self-driving taxis are “a solution looking for a problem,” said Steven McNamara, general secretary of the Licensed Taxi Drivers’ Association, which represents black cabbies.