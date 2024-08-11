AI Tracker: This new tool can decode DNA sequences

New model can 'speak DNA’ Scientists have created a new AI model that can decode human DNA as a form of text and draw out contextual information. GROVER is a new large language model trained on human DNA that can extract important information out of DNA sequences, such as identifying gene promoters or protein binding sites. To train GROVER, the team at the Biotechnology Center (BIOTEC) of Dresden University of Technology in Germany, first created a ‘DNA dictionary’. The researchers believe tools like GROVER could help transform genomics and personalized medicine. The findings on this new tool were published recently in the journal Nature Machine Intelligence.

Also read: AI Tracker: Your neurons could improve how artificial intelligence works A chatbot for children Heeyo, an AI chatbot designed for children, announced seed funding by OpenAI Startup Fund, Amazon Alexa Fund, Pear VC, Charge Ventures, and others earlier this month. In a blog post, Xiaoyin Qu, founder and CEO of Heeyo, said that children can choose or design their own Heeyo friend to talk to. Each AI speaks 20 languages and is trained by child psychologists to interact with kids in safe and fun ways, Qu said in the post. According to Qu, Heeyo aims to fill a gap left behind by the likes of ChatGPT, Character AI, and Claude, which do not serve children under the age of 13. Heeyo’s AI friends can accompany children through a host of expert-designed learning activities. The chatbot is now available on iOS and Android phones and tablets.

Zoom Docs are here Zoom Video Communications, the company behind the popular Zoom video conferencing tool, announced the rollout of Zoom Docs on 6 August. The AI-first collaborative docs solution is available on Zoom Workplace and can convert meeting outcomes and summaries into actionable documents with the help of Zoom’s AI Companion. According to Zoom, Zoom Docs can summarize meetings and create content like business plans and project briefs. It also has translation, tracking and revision features.