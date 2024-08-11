AI Tracker: This new tool can decode DNA sequences

Created by scientists at the Dresden University of Technology in Germany, GROVER is a new large language model that is trained on human DNA

Team Lounge
Published11 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST
FILE - This undated image made available by the National Human Genome Research Institute shows the output from a DNA sequencer.
FILE - This undated image made available by the National Human Genome Research Institute shows the output from a DNA sequencer.(AP)

New model can 'speak DNA’

Scientists have created a new AI model that can decode human DNA as a form of text and draw out contextual information. GROVER is a new large language model trained on human DNA that can extract important information out of DNA sequences, such as identifying gene promoters or protein binding sites. To train GROVER, the team at the Biotechnology Center (BIOTEC) of Dresden University of Technology in Germany, first created a ‘DNA dictionary’. The researchers believe tools like GROVER could help transform genomics and personalized medicine. The findings on this new tool were published recently in the journal Nature Machine Intelligence.

Also read: AI Tracker: Your neurons could improve how artificial intelligence works

A chatbot for children

Heeyo, an AI chatbot designed for children, announced seed funding by OpenAI Startup Fund, Amazon Alexa Fund, Pear VC, Charge Ventures, and others earlier this month. In a blog post, Xiaoyin Qu, founder and CEO of Heeyo, said that children can choose or design their own Heeyo friend to talk to. Each AI speaks 20 languages and is trained by child psychologists to interact with kids in safe and fun ways, Qu said in the post. According to Qu, Heeyo aims to fill a gap left behind by the likes of ChatGPT, Character AI, and Claude, which do not serve children under the age of 13. Heeyo’s AI friends can accompany children through a host of expert-designed learning activities. The chatbot is now available on iOS and Android phones and tablets.

Zoom Docs are here

Zoom Video Communications, the company behind the popular Zoom video conferencing tool, announced the rollout of Zoom Docs on 6 August. The AI-first collaborative docs solution is available on Zoom Workplace and can convert meeting outcomes and summaries into actionable documents with the help of Zoom’s AI Companion. According to Zoom, Zoom Docs can summarize meetings and create content like business plans and project briefs. It also has translation, tracking and revision features.

AI Tracker follows trends and developments in the world of artificial intelligence.

Also read: AI Tracker: MIT researchers make new tool for faster, accurate data analysis

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST
HomeLoungeBusiness Of LifeAI Tracker: This new tool can decode DNA sequences

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,847.000.00
      Chennai
      70,847.000.00
      Delhi
      70,987.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,892.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Lounge

      More From Popular in Lounge
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue