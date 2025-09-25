AI tracker: Do you need dating help from AI?

Meta's new AI dating assistant aims to enhance online matchmaking, while global leaders push for ethical guidelines to prevent AI misuse. As technology evolves, the balance between innovation and safety remains a pressing concern.

Facebook offers dating help Meta announced that it has introduced new features to Facebook: an AI-based dating assistant and Meet Cute, a feature that “takes the indecision out of online dating by automatically matching you with a surprise match based on our personalized matching algorithm”. Meanwhile, the dating assistant is a chatbot within Facebook Dating that can help users find better matches based on their interests and preferences, giving them refined search and custom match recommendations. “The assistant allows users to go beyond traditional traits like height or education, allowing you to enter unique prompts tailored to what you’re looking for.You can use the assistant to provide dating ideas or help you level up your profile,” Meta said in a blog post

Does YouTube want more AI slop? YouTube has ramped up AI tools for video makers even as a deluge of poor quality video and images created with the help of AI, often referred to as AI slop, threatens to overwhelm the platform. Veo video generation AI from Google DeepMind labs is being integrated into YouTube, enabling capabilities such as easily creating backgrounds in YouTube Shorts. AI will also let creators turn raw footage into draft video content, convert dialogue into a song for soundtracks, and combine a photo with a video. Podcasts are also a focus, with new tools letting producers use AI to create video versions of their shows. Meanwhile, translation tools will not only translate what is being said in videos but make it look as though the subject was actually speaking that language.