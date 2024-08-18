AI Tracker: Pixel 9 series shows Google means serious business

The latest Pixel 9 smartphones are powered by the Tensor G4 chip, which is optimized to run Google’s most advanced artificial intelligence models

Team Lounge
Published18 Aug 2024, 01:00 PM IST
The new Pixel 9 smartphone series is displayed at a Made by Google event in Mountain View, California, U.S. August 13, 2024.
The new Pixel 9 smartphone series is displayed at a Made by Google event in Mountain View, California, U.S. August 13, 2024.(Reuters)

Pixel 9 series shows Google’s grip on AI race

Google introduced its latest Pixel smartphone lineup – the Pixel 9 series – earlier this week with many new AI features and capabilities. The Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold are all powered by the Google Tensor G4 chip, which is optimized to run Google’s most advanced AI models. This will be the first processor to run Gemini Nano with Multimodality — which helps the phone understand text, images and audio, Google said in a statement. The company announced that Gemini Advanced users will now be able to have free-flowing conversations with Gemini, Google’s generative AI chatbot, through Gemini Live. Photography on the Pixel 9 series will benefit further thanks to AI. A standout feature is ‘Add Me’, which will let users add another person to an already clicked photograph. There are other similar features spread across things such as screenshots and weather updates, all amped up with AI.

Also read: AI Tracker: MIT researchers make new tool for faster, accurate data analysis

ChatGPT’s advanced Voice Mode catches the eye

Speaking of having natural conversations with AI, OpenAI recently rolled out the advanced Voice Mode for its ChatGPT chatbot. This new feature will let selected ChatGPT Plus users have more natural, real-time conversations that pick up on and respond with emotion and non-verbal cues. According to an FAQ on the new feature, users will know if they are invited to try the new mode via an email with instructions on how to use advanced Voice mode. Users will also see a tooltip on the bottom-right inviting them to try advanced Voice Mode when they open the app. OpenAI says advanced Voice Mode is currently not available to use with GPTs and will be rolled out to all Plus users in the fall.

New AI model can predict diseases by looking at your tongue

Researchers from Middle Technical University (MTU) and the University of South Australia have created a new AI model that achieved a 98% accuracy in predicting different diseases by analysing the colour of the human tongue. According to a news release, this proposed imaging system can diagnose diabetes, stroke, anaemia, asthma, COVID-19, and a range of vascular and gastrointestinal issues. The researchers used more than 5000 images to train machine learning algorithms to detect tongue colour. The findings on the research were recently published in the journal Technologies.

AI Tracker follows trends and developments in the world of artificial intelligence.

Also read: AI Tracker: This new tool can decode DNA sequences

First Published:18 Aug 2024, 01:00 PM IST
