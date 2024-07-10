AI Tracker: MIT researchers make new tool for faster, accurate data analysis

More to come from Samsung's Galaxy AI? Ahead of the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on 10 July, attention remains on what updates Samsung will bring to Galaxy AI, its suite of artificial intelligence features. With the likes of Google (and its Gemini model) and Apple (with Apple Intelligence) announcing big updates in recent weeks, Samsung has its work cut out to stand out from the rest. Reports suggest that Samsung could roll out its Live Translate feature to third-party apps such as WhatsApp. Earlier this month, the company also announced that Galaxy AI will remain free to use till the end of 2025 on supported Samsung Galaxy devices. Apart from Galaxy AI, Samsung is also expected to unveil the Galaxy Ring wearable and the next generation of its Fold and Flip devices on 10 July.

Meta's new model for creating 3D assets Earlier this month, Meta launched a new AI system that can create high-quality 3D assets from text prompts in less than 60 seconds. The 3DGen system, Meta researchers explain in a research paper, works on two technical components -- Meta 3D AssetGen and Meta 3D TextureGen, that were developed for text-to-3D and text-to-texture generation. According to the Meta research paper, 3DGen offers 3D asset creation with high prompt fidelity and high-quality 3D shapes and textures in under a minute. It also supports physically based rendering. The new AI system could prove handy in areas like video game development and augmented reality, virtual reality applications.

A tool to analyse tabular data Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have created a new generative AI tool that can make it easier for users to analyse tabular data. According to an MIT news release, the GenSQL tool could help users make predictions, detect anomalies, guess missing values, fix errors, or generate synthetic data with just a few keystrokes. The new tool is built on top of SQL (structured query language), a programming language used to manage data, which was introduced in 1974. According to the news release, the researchers found GenSQL faster and more accurate than other AI-based tools for data analysis.