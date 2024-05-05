AI Tracker: OpenAI brings ChatGPT memory feature to Plus users

In a post on X, OpenAI said users can just start a new chat and tell ChatGPT anything they’d like it to remember

A short recap of what made news in the world of artificial intelligence this week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

GitHub previews Coilot Workspace—an AI-powered tool for developers Developer platform GitHub released a technical preview of a new AI-supported tool on 29 April that will help developers with projects from start to finish. Copilot Workspace is a tool that will help developers build software with natural language. “Within Copilot Workspace, developers can now brainstorm, plan, build, test, and run code in natural language. This new task-centric experience leverages different Copilot-powered agents from start to finish, while giving developers full control over every step of the process," the platform said in a blog post. Apart from desktop, GitHub Copilot Workspace is also mobile compatible.

OpenAI brings ChatGPT memory feature to Plus users Sam Altman-led OpenAI announced on 29 April that it was rolling out the “Memory" feature for all ChatGPT Plus users. ChatGPT Plus is OpenAI’s subscription only service for its AI chatbot, starting at $20 (around ₹1,670) per month. In a post on X, OpenAI said users can just start a new chat and tell ChatGPT anything they’d like it to remember. For example, preferences on how you’d like ChatGPT to summarise your meetings. “Memory" can be turned on or off in settings at any time. It can be found under the Personalization section. OpenAI said the new feature is not currently available in Europe or Korea. In another key update, the Financial Times announced a strategic licensing partnership with OpenAI to enhance ChatGPT with attributed content. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amazon says Q chatbot is now available generally Amazon announced on 30 April that its Q generative AI chatbot, a generative AI-powered assistant for businesses and developers from Amazon Web Services (AWS), is now generally available. This means Amazon Q Business, Amazon Q Developer and a new tool—Amazon Q Apps—will be accessible to more users. Amazon Q Business, according to an official Amazon news release, can answer questions, provide summaries, generate content, and securely complete tasks based on data and information in enterprise systems. Amazon Q Apps, on the other hand, will let employees build generative AI-powered apps from their company’s data with a single prompt in natural language.

—Compiled by Nitin Sreedhar

