AI tracker: TVs ward off smartphone threat with AI at CES

At CES 2023, TV manufacturers unveiled cutting-edge models featuring AI technology to enhance viewing experiences and compete against smartphones. With massive screens and personalized features, the battle for screen time is on. Discover how AI is reshaping home entertainment and the future of television.

TV MAKERS FIGHT BACK AT CES

Samsung displayed several smart TVs with AI features at CES Las Vegas

TVs face mounting competition from smartphones, but with a suite of new models boasting massive screens, richer imagery and AI, on display this week at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, manufacturers don’t plan on TVs being relegated to the dustbin of history, reports AFP. One way for TV makers to protect or increase revenue is to get people to buy larger and smarter screens at a higher price. Those massive screens once again starred at CES, with producers touting AI to personalize experiences and sharpen visuals. AI is being used to improve picture and sound quality, as well as help people find shows they want or ask questions about what they’re seeing, to lure people away from their 6-inch screens.

UBER SHOWS OFF ITS ROBOTAXIS

Uber unveiled a custom robotaxi it is adding to its global ride-share platform, starting on the San Francisco home turf, reports AFP. The Uber robotaxis are taking shape through a collaboration with autonomous driving technology firm Nuro and electric vehicle maker Lucid using a platform powered by AI-chip colossus Nvidia. The all-electric Gravity robotaxis will have interactive screens that let riders control features like seat heaters, climate controls and music, and allow passengers to contact support teams or command vehicles to pull over. Road testing robotaxis began last month, with humans in the drivers seat as a precaution. Launch of the Uber robotaxi service is slated for later this year provided they get clearance from regulators in California.

HOW SMART GLASSES CAN HELP BLIND USERS

Does this restaurant serve fish? Does this bus go to my neighbourhood? Several startups—some exhibiting at CES Las Vegas this week—are helping build an ecosystem for blind users out of existing products. Take the Be My Eyes app, using which users can get a volunteer to describe the scene captured through the camera. California startup Agiga developed its EchoVision glasses with input from blind users. The glasses’ 110-degree camera angle captures 50% more than other smart glasses. Netherlands-based Envision recently launched a model in partnership with Hong Kong smart glasses maker Solos with access to its Ally software.