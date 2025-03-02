In other AI news, Anthropic’s new model, and a warning from the UN.

The Rainmaker At last month’s International Rain Enhancement Forum in Abu Dhabi, officials held out a new hope: harnessing artificial intelligence to wring more moisture out of often cloudless skies, reports AFP. Among the initiatives is an AI system to improve cloud seeding, the practice of using planes to fire salt or other chemicals into clouds to increase rain.

Cloud seeding works by increasing the size of droplets, which then fall as rain. It’s estimated to increase rainfall by 10-15%. But it only works with certain types of puffy, cumulus clouds, and can even suppress rainfall if not done properly. The three-year project, funded with $1.5 million from the UAE’s rain enhancement program, feeds satellite, radar and weather data into an algorithm that predicts where seedable clouds will form in the next six hours. It promises to advance the current method where cloud-seeding flights are directed by experts studying satellite images.

ANTHROPIC’S ‘SMARTEST’ AI MODEL

Claude Code is an AI agent

OpenAI rival Anthropic has just released what it claims is its smartest artificial intelligence model to date, particularly when it comes to computer coding. Along with Claude 3.7 Sonnet, the San Francisco-based company is making available in a limited research preview a digital “agent” called Claude Code tailored to be a tool for software developers. Amazon-backed Anthropic described Claude Code as able to search and read code, edit files, run tests and more. Anthropic’s new model is “much stronger at coding, and particularly at taking over and doing really complicated coding tests,” Anthropic co-founder and chief science officer Jared Kaplan told AFP.