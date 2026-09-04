The fully AI workflow: How do people spend their time while their chatbots are working for them?

THE AI 'TEAM'

Then there are those who do not consider AI agents as members of their “team”. To Phalgun Guduthur, 36, an independent product builder, AI is just a computer doing what it is told to. Cursor and Claude build features and analyse marketing while he browses X (formerly Twitter), cooks, or reads about what to do next. “I vehemently say it has made me cram more things into the same number of hours. I actually work a lot more now, as parked ideas move into the time saved,” he says. Akhilesh Bhamburkar, a 33-year-old tech solo-preneur in Nagpur, agrees: “I slog for a minimum of ten hours a day, more than my previous corporate job.”