The fully AI workflow: How do people spend their time while their chatbots are working for them?

Every morning, Madhu Karuthedath, 42, the Bengaluru-based solo founder of the employer-brand consultancy The Quick Brown Fox Co., opens what looks like a small control room on his laptop. Several tools gather news, Claude turns the previous day’s work into a prioritised checklist, ChatGPT helps him brainstorm and structure ideas, and runs them through Gemini for critique, and then hands the clearer brief back to Claude for implementation. While the engines work, does he take a break? No. He is waiting for one tool to share the output, checking another, and briefing a third.
In the sitcom How I Met Your Mother, the character Barney Stinson made a catchphrase out of suspense, inserting “wait-for-it” into everything, and most famously “legen-wait-for-it-dary”. Today, between the AI prompt and the output sits a new kind of ‘wait-for-it’. It lasts a few seconds or several minutes, but is rarely empty: An email is answered, an errand is run, a social media post is crafted, or another task is assigned.
For solo entrepreneurs and small teams, several AI assistants can be working in the background simultaneously, while one person briefs, supervises and reviews them. AI has shortened individual tasks, but the gaps are filled with more work, as editing other AI content, context-switching, and verifications have become jobs in themselves. And with AI companies beginning to make generated output identifiable through watermarks, these pauses also make us wonder: Where does AI’s work end, and the human’s begin?
Aditya Malani, 28, an engineer and solo-founder building Speedy Squirrel (a Shopify development company) in Bengaluru, usually has two agents working simultaneously. One fixes or builds a product feature from a previously scoped product requirements document; the other researches a new feature or domain. Meanwhile, Malani reads online or replies to customer-support tickets. He describes the agents as junior developers who require specific instructions. “The challenge right now feels like reviewing AI output and deciding what goes in,” he says.
THE AI 'TEAM'
Then there are those who do not consider AI agents as members of their “team”. To Phalgun Guduthur, 36, an independent product builder, AI is just a computer doing what it is told to. Cursor and Claude build features and analyse marketing while he browses X (formerly Twitter), cooks, or reads about what to do next. “I vehemently say it has made me cram more things into the same number of hours. I actually work a lot more now, as parked ideas move into the time saved,” he says. Akhilesh Bhamburkar, a 33-year-old tech solo-preneur in Nagpur, agrees: “I slog for a minimum of ten hours a day, more than my previous corporate job.”
AI has also created an abundance problem. Through vibe coding, almost every idea now feels buildable. But there’s also a price to pay for building the wrong thing. The productivity gain is showcased as a business’s capacity, but when execution speeds up, the slowest part of the system can become the human in the middle, deciding what happens next.
“I have become my own bottleneck,” says Sankalp Sinha, 33, the Bengaluru-based founder of NextDoor.Company, a startup for map-based recruitment. Faster execution means he must review completed tasks and keep supplying direction. “AI can drive the car, but the ‘human in the loop’ must hold the steering,” he adds.
Earlier, a developer stuck on a problem might search Stack Overflow (a massively popular online community for programmers), notice whether a solution had been accepted or upvoted, remain sceptical and test it. AI output often arrives at speed, but without that social scaffolding and filter, and therefore needs verification. “Thank God for some of the need to verify. Otherwise, there would be a lot more AI slop out there than there is today,” Bhamburkar says.