What to look for while choosing an air purifier

Coverage Area: First up, figure out the size of the room or area where you intend to use the air purifier. Most air purifiers specify their ‘Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR)’ so that you can check if it is suitable for your room size. Some purifiers circulate air in a singular or upward direction and some swing to project air more widely; make sure the purifier you choose can distribute clean air evenly across your room. That said, the CADR test, developed over three decades ago, may not represent real home conditions. Dyson validates its portfolio with what it calls the Point Loading Auto Response (POLAR) test to measure real-world performance, assessing the uniformity of the cleaning performance delivered around the whole room.