A tale of two airbuds: How do the new buds from heavyweights Sennheiser and Anker compare?

Two pairs of True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds. Two different approaches. One with a replaceable battery and the other one a holder of a Guinness World Record. Yes, I’m talking about the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 and the Anker Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro Max TWS earbuds. Here’s a look at how these two powerhouses compare.
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5
Sennheiser isn’t exactly reinventing the wheel with the Momentum True Wireless 5 TWS earbuds (Rs29,990), but they are making a compelling case for using tech longer than most companies would like you to. The premium TWS earbuds segment is full of companies with offerings that have excellent active-noise cancellation (ANC), customisable EQs, multiple drivers and microphones, and enough battery life to last an entire workday.