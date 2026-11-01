A tale of two airbuds: How do the new buds from heavyweights Sennheiser and Anker compare?

The one thing that separates the Liberty 5 Pro Max from the Liberty 5 Pro is the AI Note-Taker. You can activate this through the cases’ 1.78-inch AMOLED touchscreen. Furthermore, there’s a pairing button that flags anything important in the transcript and highlights it. Once the recording is done, the audio is transferred automatically. Then the transcript is generated in the app and there are meeting notes as well. To achieve this, the case comes with its own built-in microphone and speaker, and you have to pair the case separately via Bluetooth. Transcription accuracy was fairly good and comparable to other similar options I’ve tried out like Otter AI. It can trip up when people speak over each other.