A tale of two airbuds: How do the new buds from heavyweights Sennheiser and Anker compare?

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5

Sennheiser isn’t exactly reinventing the wheel with the Momentum True Wireless 5 TWS earbuds (Rs29,990), but they are making a compelling case for using tech longer than most companies would like you to. The premium TWS earbuds segment is full of companies with offerings that have excellent active-noise cancellation (ANC), customisable EQs, multiple drivers and microphones, and enough battery life to last an entire workday.