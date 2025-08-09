Amazfit Active 2 Square review: If the square fits, it’s probably a hit
Sahil Bhalla 6 min read 09 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Summary
With the Amazfit Active 2 Square smartwatch, Amazfit is harking back to the days of fitness bands, albeit in a modern avatar and with AI features thrown in
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Soon after launching its round model, Amazfit introduced the Active 2 Square smartwatch. It features a 1.75-inch AMOLED screen, a built-in microphone for speaker and voice calls, GPS support, upgraded Heart Rate and Sleep Algorithms, runs on Zepp OS 5.0 (with Zepp Flow AI voice control), and boasts a compact square design.
Fitness bands used to be all the rage, and now it is smartwatch mania. While Indian smartwatch manufacturers struggle, and tech giants like Apple and Samsung dominate the flagship category, there must be another company to fill the void. Could it be Amazfit?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story