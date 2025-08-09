Amazfit Active 2 Square review: If the square fits, it’s probably a hit

Soon after launching its round model, Amazfit introduced the Active 2 Square smartwatch. It features a 1.75-inch AMOLED screen, a built-in microphone for speaker and voice calls, GPS support, upgraded Heart Rate and Sleep Algorithms, runs on Zepp OS 5.0 (with Zepp Flow AI voice control), and boasts a compact square design.

Fitness bands used to be all the rage, and now it is smartwatch mania. While Indian smartwatch manufacturers struggle, and tech giants like Apple and Samsung dominate the flagship category, there must be another company to fill the void. Could it be Amazfit?

The brand offers smartwatches in all price ranges, but after using the Active 2 Square model, I can confidently say that it is one of the best in their lineup. That is, if you’re on board with a ‘square’ smartwatch and some notification glitches. Luckily for me (and a majority of users), Amazfit is harking back to the days of fitness bands, albeit in a modern avatar, and laced with some artificial intelligence chops. It has the potential to be the new king in the mid-range smartwatch segment.

A classic smartwatch

A square design with an Apple touch to it, but one that doesn’t look like a smartwatch at all. Yes, the Amazfit Active 2 Square comes with a square and compact design. It weighs just 31.4 grams with the strap and features a plethora of sensors, including an acceleration sensor, a gyroscope sensor, a geomagnetic sensor, a barometric altimeter, an accelerometer sensor, a 3-axis motion sensor, a barometer, ambient light sensor, temperature sensor, 24-hour heart rate monitor, and SpO2 sensor, all on the inside.

There’s a lightweight and interchangeable 20mm strap with a vegan leather finish. Inside the box, you also get a sports strap (made of skin-friendly material) that resembles the design of Apple products. Yes, I’ve gotten many questions while I’ve been out in public. The quality of the straps is excellent, and the case has a glossy aluminium finish, which attracts many fingerprints.

The right side has two buttons. The top one is a function button—it wakes the watch, goes back, launches an app, pauses a workout, and more. Meanwhile, the other button lets you quickly start a workout and is also customisable. In the middle of the buttons is a microphone. On the left-hand side, you can spot the speaker grill. The watch has 5 ATM or 50 metres of water resistance.

Yes, the smartwatch does look good, isn’t chunky, but will split consumers. It’s not one of those designs that many consumers will instantly be on board with. However, Amazfit also has a ‘round’ variant, which was released earlier and has almost all the same features.

How does it perform?

One of the USPs of the Amazfit watch is its 1.75-inch (390x450 pixels) AMOLED touch screen (with up to 2000 nits of peak brightness). It’s a beautiful display that is suitable for use even in the harshest of Delhi summers. Sometimes, though, auto brightness doesn’t work as intended and has to be manually adjusted. The display is protected by sapphire glass, and I’ve had some accidental knocks but no scratches.

The Active 2 Square runs ZepOS 5 (the round watch should have also gotten the update) and aids the smartwatch in 24/7 health monitoring. The UI isn’t the most glamorous, but it’s easy to use and very intuitive. Best of all is that it is lag-free. With improved heart rate and sleep algorithms, as well as step counting, we consumers are happy campers. There’s also an AI-powered Zepp Coach, which I didn’t particularly care for, as well as Zepp Flow and other features.

One downside of the software, and something I’ve complained about before about Amazfit smartwatches, is that notifications aren’t always accurate. Sometimes they are delayed, sometimes the old Telegram notifications are repeated, and sometimes, when I remove a notification from my smartphone, it stays on the smartwatch. It also doesn’t have the latest Bluetooth version.

The smartwatch utilised the Zepp companion app, which is compatible with both Android and iOS. The Home tab is filled with all your essential details, and if you want to know more about your various workouts, simply jump to the Health tab. If you don’t like the default watch face, then the face gallery will be your best friend. There are over 400+ different types of watch faces (which are free).

The watch offers 164 workout modes, and even though I didn’t use even 10% of them, I appreciated having them. The watch can even intelligently recognise eight exercise types and thereafter prompt you to engage in them, such as Outdoor Running, Indoor Walking, Outdoor Cycling, Rowing Machine, and more. Furthermore, the device features a built-in exercise timer and a workout plan generator.

Real-time sports data tracking and analytical reports are available in the app. Some sports notifications can help identify the stages, conditions, and heart rate zones. Even when you’re performing an outdoor activity, you get a plethora of data—distance, calories burnt, average speed, average pace, cadence, altitude, stride and more—which is all very useful.

There are also five satellite GNSS systems, which means you don’t need to carry your phone for outdoor activities. The GPS antenna (circularly polarised) helps lock into your location instantly and is pretty accurate. What I appreciated most is the option to sync data with Google Fit, Health Connect, Strava, Komoot, Relive, adidas Running, and other platforms.

Even sleep tracking worked flawlessly. I got light and deep sleep, as well as data on awake time and REM sleep. There are also considerations, such as the respiratory rate, among others. It’s good, valuable and insightful. For step counting and heart rate monitoring, the Active 2 Square performed admirably. It was pretty close to the readings on the Apple Watch and Google’s Pixel Watch.

Zepp Flow, the AI assistant from Amazfit powered by OpenAI, worked well and was just as advertised, but I didn’t use it often. Zepp Coach, which is currently free, suggests daily workouts and customised training plans. There’s also Zepp Aura, but then again, not much to my liking. It’s a rest and wellness service, available for a monthly fee of ₹499 or an annual fee of ₹1,299.

Let’s talk battery life

One of the major cons of buying a Google Pixel Watch, Apple Watch, or Samsung Galaxy Watch smartwatch is the extremely short battery life. You have to charge all of those after just a day of usage, or at max, two days.

With the Active 2 Square’s 260mAh battery, the company promises up to 10 days of normal usage and five days of heavy usage. This was pretty in sync with my readings. And when the smartwatch lasts that long, you really don’t care about it taking two hours to charge fully after being dead.

My only complaint is the charging dock. It’s small and round, and no USB-C cable is included in the box. Luckily, it can connect to any USB Type-C port out there. There’s no wireless charging, but not something I miss.

Should you buy it?

There are plenty of alternatives on the market, with the OnePlus 2R being the primary competitor. With that said, I was surprised at how well the Active 2 Square smartwatch performed after using it for a few weeks. It boasts a plethora of features, advanced-level tracking, a clear display, and a design that, if you like, you’ll love even more after using it. At just Rs12,999, the Active 2 Square is a contender for your wallet's share.

The Active 2 Square doesn’t beat the likes of Garmin, Apple or Google, but in its price range, it’s definitely at the top. It’s a more than capable fitness-tracking smartwatch, with some niggles here and there.

The only decisive factor will be whether you prefer the square design (a round option is also available, as I mentioned) and whether the smartwatch is too small for you.