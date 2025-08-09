Amazfit Active 2 Square review: If the square fits, it’s probably a hit

The brand offers smartwatches in all price ranges, but after using the Active 2 Square model, I can confidently say that it is one of the best in their lineup. That is, if you’re on board with a ‘square’ smartwatch and some notification glitches. Luckily for me (and a majority of users), Amazfit is harking back to the days of fitness bands, albeit in a modern avatar, and laced with some artificial intelligence chops. It has the potential to be the new king in the mid-range smartwatch segment.