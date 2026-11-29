When Amazon’s line of smart speakers, the Amazon Echo, was launched over a decade ago, the promise it came with was of a useful voice assistant and an operating system for the connected home. The reality turned out to be far more modest though.
For most users, Alexa was just a nifty voice-controlled utility for timers, reminders, music playback, and the occasional weather update. And over the last few years, as AI chatbots have transformed how people search for information and complete tasks on their phones and PCs, the gap had become increasingly obvious. Alexa felt stuck in an earlier era of smart computing, capable but limited.
The new Alexa+, Amazon's generative AI-powered upgrade to Alexa, is the company’s attempt to close that gap.
After using Alexa+ across multiple Echo devices, both with and without screens, that ambition feels largely realized. It does not replace ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude or Copilot, mind you. But it succeeds at something arguably more important: making voice interaction useful again.
Building a smart home system
That distinction matters because Amazon appears to be positioning Alexa+ as a wide-purpose AI assistant capable of managing calendars and home automation, sending emails, finding information, and completing everyday tasks through external services.
The improvements become obvious within minutes, the first being the quality of the conversation itself. Traditional Alexa interactions felt transactional. Every request required careful wording and often a repeated wake word. Alexa+ removes much of that friction, as follow-up questions work reliably, conversations flow naturally, and you can continue discussing something without repeatedly saying “Alexa.”
Alexa has already been pretty good at recognizing Indian accents over the years, but Alexa+ takes that foundation and adds conversational fluency. Alexa+ can switch smoothly between English, Hindi, and Hinglish and understand local cultural references and expressions. Whether spoken by my nine-year-old son or my 70-year-old mother, requests were generally understood well.
The biggest beneficiary of these improvements is the smart home, since here as well commands have become easier and more conversational.
Instead of issuing separate commands for smart lights, smart plugs, and connected appliances, users can combine multiple requests into a single sentence. Creating routines feels less technical, and home automation no longer requires remembering device names or navigating complicated menus.