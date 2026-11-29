When Amazon’s line of smart speakers, the Amazon Echo, was launched over a decade ago, the promise it came with was of a useful voice assistant and an operating system for the connected home. The reality turned out to be far more modest though.
When Amazon’s line of smart speakers, the Amazon Echo, was launched over a decade ago, the promise it came with was of a useful voice assistant and an operating system for the connected home. The reality turned out to be far more modest though.
For most users, Alexa was just a nifty voice-controlled utility for timers, reminders, music playback, and the occasional weather update. And over the last few years, as AI chatbots have transformed how people search for information and complete tasks on their phones and PCs, the gap had become increasingly obvious. Alexa felt stuck in an earlier era of smart computing, capable but limited.
For most users, Alexa was just a nifty voice-controlled utility for timers, reminders, music playback, and the occasional weather update. And over the last few years, as AI chatbots have transformed how people search for information and complete tasks on their phones and PCs, the gap had become increasingly obvious. Alexa felt stuck in an earlier era of smart computing, capable but limited.
The new Alexa+, Amazon's generative AI-powered upgrade to Alexa, is the company’s attempt to close that gap.
After using Alexa+ across multiple Echo devices, both with and without screens, that ambition feels largely realized. It does not replace ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude or Copilot, mind you. But it succeeds at something arguably more important: making voice interaction useful again.
Building a smart home system
That distinction matters because Amazon appears to be positioning Alexa+ as a wide-purpose AI assistant capable of managing calendars and home automation, sending emails, finding information, and completing everyday tasks through external services.
The improvements become obvious within minutes, the first being the quality of the conversation itself. Traditional Alexa interactions felt transactional. Every request required careful wording and often a repeated wake word. Alexa+ removes much of that friction, as follow-up questions work reliably, conversations flow naturally, and you can continue discussing something without repeatedly saying “Alexa.”
Alexa has already been pretty good at recognizing Indian accents over the years, but Alexa+ takes that foundation and adds conversational fluency. Alexa+ can switch smoothly between English, Hindi, and Hinglish and understand local cultural references and expressions. Whether spoken by my nine-year-old son or my 70-year-old mother, requests were generally understood well.
The biggest beneficiary of these improvements is the smart home, since here as well commands have become easier and more conversational.
Instead of issuing separate commands for smart lights, smart plugs, and connected appliances, users can combine multiple requests into a single sentence. Creating routines feels less technical, and home automation no longer requires remembering device names or navigating complicated menus.
The experience improves further on Echo Show devices. A screen is not necessary for Alexa+, but it helps. Smart-home controls are now more visual and contextual. Ask Alexa to turn on a connected light and related controls for colour or brightness appear automatically. That said, I found Alexa+ just as useful on screenless Echo speakers. Outside of tasks that genuinely need visual feedback, such as reviewing drafted emails, voice remains the primary interface.
Different AIs for different needs
Unlike many AI products launched over the past two years, Alexa+ works best when it stays in its lane, along with a dramatic improvement in information retrieval. Alexa no longer sounds robotic while answering questions, and responses are more conversational, nuanced, and useful.
There’s also a new memory system. I emailed Alexa+ a few personal documents and was later able to retrieve reference numbers, expiry dates, and other details through a voice query. The feature also works with personal preferences and household information, allowing Alexa+ to provide more contextual answers over time. It’s not revolutionary, but it is genuinely practical.
Yet I rarely found myself treating Alexa+ as a substitute for the AI services I already use on my phone or computer. And that's not necessarily a criticism. When I want help researching or analyzing something, I still reach for Gemini on my Android smartphone or Copilot on my Windows PC. Occasionally, Claude for analysis and vibe coding. A smart speaker remains a poor interface for those activities. Speaking a 200-word prompt aloud isn’t practical anyway.
Alexa+ succeeds when voice is the most convenient interface available, like while cooking, walking between rooms, lounging in the living room, or indulging in family time.
When the service operates inside Amazon's own ecosystem, the experience approaches the frictionless future voice assistants have long promised. Ordering products from Amazon, for example, works remarkably well. Alexa handles product discovery, adds items to the cart, and supports Amazon Pay-based payments (as well as UPI scan-to-pay). Plus, Alexa+ has pushed me towards Amazon Music even though Spotify remains my primary streaming service because music discovery works better within Amazon's own ecosystem.
Could it be better?
The challenge lies in using Alexa+ outside Amazon's walls.
Restaurant reservations through EazyDiner worked reliably in my testing. Beyond that, however, the ecosystem still feels limited. Amazon has announced partnerships across categories including food delivery, travel, and local services, but many integrations remain unavailable at the moment.
This matters because Alexa+'s long-term success will depend less on language models and more on partnerships. Booking restaurants, ordering food, arranging transport, and handling everyday transactions are the tasks where voice can genuinely save time. The interest around “AI agents” is evidence that users are happy to offload mundane tasks to chatbots. If future integrations with services such as Swiggy work as smoothly as Amazon shopping or EazyDiner reservations, Alexa+ could become significantly more useful.
Verdict
The best thing about the Alexa+ rollout is that it isn't limited to the new Echo Show 8. The upgrade is available across compatible existing Echo devices as well, meaning millions of users can access it without buying new hardware. It’s available as part of existing Prime subscriptions, effectively turning Alexa+ into a significant enhancement of a device you already own as well as substantially increasing the value of an existing subscription.
For everyone else, at ₹2,000 per month, Alexa+ enters the same pricing conversation as premium AI subscriptions. If you are choosing only one AI service, then a different chatbot that works across your phone, PC, and workplace is probably the better investment. Alexa+, of course, offers a distinct proposition.
It isn’t the best AI assistant available today, most people already carry those in their pockets. But it is the best voice assistant for the connected home. And for the first time in years, that is enough.
Abhishek Baxi is a New Delhi-based tech writer.