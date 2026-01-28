Amazon Echo show 11: A smart display that wants to be the heart of the home

Let’s address the obvious question first: why do we need a smart display when we already walk around all day with mini-supercomputers in our pockets, constantly judging us via screen time stats? Great question…and yet, here we are, still glancing at our phones with messy kitchen hands, squinting at recipe text, or shouting reminders from across the room like it really is 2016. That’s the gap that the new Echo Show 11 ( ₹26,999) is trying to fill, a screen you don’t have to pick up, unlock or keep awake while you’re busy getting things done. It just sits there—always on, always listening, occasionally judging—ready to show you the weather, a recipe, your calendar, or the lyrics to the song you definitely know but can’t quite remember. Yet, does it make a compelling enough case for planting an immovable smart display in your home?

Screen-time You should know this isn’t the first Alexa-powered device with a screen—far from it, Echo Shows have been around since 2017, with the last one, the Echo Show 10, even packing in a motorized stand that spun the screen around to face you. The Echo Show 11 forgoes the cylindrical speaker base, pairing an 11-inch full HD display with a squat, pill-shaped mesh fabric-covered base that it shares with the Echo Show 8 and its 8.7-inch screen.

On both models and their Glacier/Graphite colour variants, the slim screens almost appear to float off the base, giving the smart displays a sleek, modern look and the speakers space to fire forward. On the Show 11 that I tested, the screen is a solid upgrade, in terms of resolution/details, brightness and wider viewing angles, though the new design does come with one downside—the fixed angle of the screen offers no scope for adjustment, so you’ll have to keep that in mind when deciding which table or countertop you’ll place the device.

Set up and go Once plugged in, the Echo Show 11 is quick to set up using the Alexa app, even more so if you have a previous Echo device set up on your Wi-Fi network. Control is via voice or the expansive touchscreen, with volume/mute buttons on the right edge. There’s no longer a physical privacy slider to cover the 13-megapixel camera above the display, and while the mute button cuts the camera feed off, a shutter was slightly more reassuring from a privacy perspective.

In use, the Echo Show 11 benefits from the snappier AZ3 Pro chip in practically every interaction—whether it’s the responsiveness of the touchscreen or the ease with which it responds to the Alexa wake word even with loud music playing. Alexa is..well, Alexa—exceptional at voice recognition and correctly identifying some rather esoteric Hindi and Tamil names I threw at it yet feeling a little hit-or-miss with understanding the context of my queries. Occasionally I noted that Alexa tripped over itself when chaining multiple requests in quick sequence or when it had to pull up local information, so your mileage may vary with the more complex requests. Alexa+, Amazon’s next-generation, gen-AI powered voice assistant that is designed to be more conversational, proactive, and capable of complex tasks, is US-only at the moment, and when and if that rolls out, this may improve.

Entertainment and home automation Using the Echo Show 11 for entertainment is a vastly improved experience, with the two full-range speakers and the 2.8-inch woofer sounding significantly better than previous models, with better bass and more distinct vocals that allow the Show 11 to do double duty as a party speaker, albeit for small to mid sized rooms (Prime Music, Apple Music and Spotify are supported). Clarity and volume, in particular, are impressive. The display is finally large enough to enjoy TV shows and movies, or to glance at your calendar or Alexa responses from across the room, although there are moments where the user interface swings between either not utilizing the additional screen space better or cluttering it with cards and suggested content that feel a tad unnecessary.

Those TV shows and movies best be on Amazon Prime Video or Netflix, as both services benefit from having their own apps—YouTube and other streaming services are only available in their mobile browser avatars via a slightly clunky Silk web browser, which is less than ideal.

Yet, it’s the thousands of Alexa “skills” that set the Echo Show apart from other smart displays. In addition to its ability to control Alexa-compatible connected devices, the Echo Show 11 supports Zigbee, Matter and Thread standards, allowing the device to directly control compatible home devices, like smart bulbs, without a hub. Compatible devices and their controls are displayed on the screen, and as always, can be controlled via voice commands.

New this time around is Omnisense, Amazon’s ambient AI sensor platform, which uses the camera and the device’s sensors to detect when there’s a person in the same room and then run routines when they walk in or leave (such as switching on/off the lights). Presence-based routines work reliably once configured, but the actual setup process isn’t for the faint of heart. Amazon could do well to simplify the process to make it more welcoming for folks dipping their toes into home automation for the first time.

The inbuilt temperature and brightness sensors are useful for the wildly unpredictable Bengaluru weather we’ve been having of late, but I didn’t have any compatible devices to make full use of the capability. And of course, there’s the camera with auto-tracking and framing for quick video calls and drop-in via the app to check on your pets or loved ones.

Verdict So, should you pony up this much cash for the Echo Show 11? The design is mature and refined, the screen and audio are vastly improved, but it really makes its case for folks looking for it to be the center of a smart home, and thus makes a lot more sense for folks already on the Alexa-compatible device bandwagon. Unlike the more compact, previous generation Echo Shows, a bedside assistant this is not. This is something you park somewhere central like a confident houseguest—part smart assistant, part mini-TV and part life observer when you ask for the third “five-minute timer” in a row.

