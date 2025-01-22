A smart alarm clock that works as it should. Is it enough?
SummaryWith its neat design and touchscreen display, the Echo Spot is a handy device. But it is 2025, and we need more
Amazon has a wide range of Alexa-enabled smart speakers, but the new Amazon Echo Spot ( ₹8,999, currently at an inaugural price of ₹6,499) isn’t positioned as one, falling somewhere between a smart speaker and a smart display. Let’s find out what it does.
Design details
The Amazon Echo Spot has a compact design with a spherical top—it resembles a half-sliced egg, although it is significantly larger than one. The flattened base has a rubber rim at the bottom to keep the device stable on your desk or nightstand. There are three buttons on the top: volume up, volume down, and a microphone button to toggle the microphone on or off.