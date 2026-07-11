Amazon Echo Studio 2nd Generation: The latest smart speaker packs in Alexa AI goodness

Verdict

The second-generation Echo Studio is a more polished and mature smart speaker that comfortably cements its place at the top of Amazon’s Echo lineup. The refreshed design finally gives it the visual appeal and place-anywhere presence its impressive hardware deserves, while the sound remains rich, detailed and room-filling. That said, it doesn’t quite recreate the sheer authority and low-end swagger that made the original Echo Studio such a welcome addition to the Echo lineup. Add to that a handful of headline smart features that are still yet to arrive, and the Echo Studio ends up feeling like a speaker that’s almost brilliant. It’s easy to recommend for what it already does well, but you can't shake the feeling that its best days are still just around the corner.