Mentorship isn’t just about giving advice, says Amit Jain of CarDekho
The CEO of CarDekho talks about mentorship and what he’s learned from Ratan Tata
The student years at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi exposed Amit Jain to a culture of innovation and laid the foundation for his entrepreneurial journey.
“I was exposed to a rigorous academic environment that sharpened my problem-solving skills and analytical thinking. College taught me how to identify gaps in the market and develop tech-driven solutions," says Jaipur-based Jain, 49, chief executive officer and co-founder of CarDekho Group.