Mentorship isn’t just about giving advice, says Amit Jain of CarDekho

Shail Desai 2 min read 11 Aug 2025, 10:04 AM IST
Jain says he looks for 'founder-level skill sets' (Pexels)
The CEO of CarDekho talks about mentorship and what he’s learned from Ratan Tata

The student years at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi exposed Amit Jain to a culture of innovation and laid the foundation for his entrepreneurial journey.

“I was exposed to a rigorous academic environment that sharpened my problem-solving skills and analytical thinking. College taught me how to identify gaps in the market and develop tech-driven solutions," says Jaipur-based Jain, 49, chief executive officer and co-founder of CarDekho Group.

When Jain and his brother, Anurag, jumped into the research to buy their first car, they realised there wasn’t much information online. It was only when they visited an Auto Expo in Delhi that they had access to brochures, expert insights and vehicle specifications. It made them realise the need for CarDekho, a reliable platform that would provide everything that a car buyer needed.

In an interview with Mint, Jain talks about mentorship and what he’s learned from Ratan Tata. Edited excerpts:

Who do you consider your mentor?

When people say a great mentor sees potential in you before you see it in yourself, they aren’t wrong. For Anurag and I, that mentor was Ratan Tata. His wisdom, humility and belief in our vision transformed the way we built CarDekho. I’ll never forget the moment we reached out to him for advice on scaling up. At a time when we were navigating uncharted waters, he listened intently, shared his experience.

What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work?

Mentorship isn’t just about giving advice—it’s about unlocking potential. Whether within my organisation or outside, I actively seek individuals who have what I call “founder-level skillsets"—a blend of hunger, ownership and creative problem-solving. This approach has helped in building entrepreneurs from the ecosystem who are now heading different verticals at CarDekho.

How has your work routine changed in the past few years?

The pandemic reshaped the way we worked, but one of the best habits I developed was connecting more deeply with my team. In the fast-paced start-up world, it’s easy to get caught up in daily operations. The lockdown forced us to slow down and engage more meaningfully. I made it a point to have regular one-on-one conversations—not just about work, but about challenges, aspirations and personal growth.

How do you unwind? Do you pursue any serious hobbies?

For me, unwinding is all about spending time with family and doing things that make me happy. We often have get-togethers, which are a great way to catch up and relax.

