Mentorship isn’t just about giving advice, says Amit Jain of CarDekho

Who do you consider your mentor?

When people say a great mentor sees potential in you before you see it in yourself, they aren’t wrong. For Anurag and I, that mentor was Ratan Tata. His wisdom, humility and belief in our vision transformed the way we built CarDekho. I’ll never forget the moment we reached out to him for advice on scaling up. At a time when we were navigating uncharted waters, he listened intently, shared his experience.