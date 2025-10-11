Amitabh Dube of Novartis India on his journey from med rep to Big Pharma man
Novartis India’s president and MD on his belief that AI can lead to faster diagnoses, why Big Pharma doesn't deserve its reputation, and his love for Vietnam
It’s a coincidence, says Amitabh Dube, country president and managing director of pharmaceutical company Novartis India, that his son’s name is Abhishek. “It was only later that we realised that, oh, we missed Jaya and Aishwarya in the family," he adds, grinning, in reference to the famous family in films.
At the Chambers, on the 25th floor of the Taj Land’s End in Mumbai, Dube is seated with his back to the large glass windows that face the ocean. The once uncluttered view of the sea, now diminished by the building blocks of an upcoming addition to the bridge over the sea, is still spectacular, though such a view is, ironically, rare in a city by the coast. “We are a family of four ‘mads’," he says, referring to wife Anupama and daughter Avantika, who is headed to Singapore for an MBA, and how they all have the same initials (with honorifics).