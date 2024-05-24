Lounge
Amur Lakshminarayanan: The communicator
Arun Janardhan 8 min read 24 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST
SummaryThe MD and CEO of Tata Communications on putting sustainability and AI at the core of the company, connecting businesses worldwide, and being a slave to his calendar
It was early 2020, and Amur Lakshminarayanan had just moved from Japan to Mumbai as the managing director and chief executive officer of Tata Communications, having joined the division a few months earlier. In the middle of finding his feet in a new role, Lakshminarayanan was staying at a hotel while his residence was being done up and the family’s belongings were being shipped. He had a whole bunch of travel lined up, and the family decided to move in, whether the house was ready or not—it had a dining table, a sofa and one bed.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less