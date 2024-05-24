Amur Lakshminarayanan: The communicator

He grew up in Tiruchirapalli or Trichy in Tamil Nadu, among the last batch of students who went through the pre-university, PUC, system. His father was a practising civil lawyer, part of an extended family that included two brothers, a sister, uncles and their families. The house was a revolving door of people—relatives, his father’s clients. Lakshminarayanan says he started focusing on academics only when he went into second year PUC, which led him to the Birla Institute of Technology (BITS), Pilani. Five years “just went in a jiffy" giving him a different exposure to life and besides formal education, taught him a lot of soft skills. While he studied mechanical engineering, the most sought after discipline of the time, computers, were beginning to become prominent. In 1983, when Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) selected four candidates from campus interviews, Lakshminarayanan was one of them.