Building leaders through shared values
Amway’s head Rajneesh Chopra on mentorship and the power of the 3 Cs
The ability to create impact has kept Rajneesh Chopra inspired for over two decades at Amway. A new challenge awaited him in 2023 when he took over as the Managing Director at Amway India. He noticed a market brimming with opportunities, but with plenty of challenges on hand.
“Consumers were looking for evidence-backed wellness solutions, supply chain was still recovering from the pandemic and distributor morale needed rebuilding. I have always believed that challenges provide huge opportunities and there is never a wrong time to do the right thing. So, we ramped up focus on market intelligence and consumer insights to address evolving consumer needs," says Gurugram-based Chopra.