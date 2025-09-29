Building leaders through shared values

The ability to create impact has kept Rajneesh Chopra inspired for over two decades at Amway. A new challenge awaited him in 2023 when he took over as the Managing Director at Amway India. He noticed a market brimming with opportunities, but with plenty of challenges on hand.

“Consumers were looking for evidence-backed wellness solutions, supply chain was still recovering from the pandemic and distributor morale needed rebuilding. I have always believed that challenges provide huge opportunities and there is never a wrong time to do the right thing. So, we ramped up focus on market intelligence and consumer insights to address evolving consumer needs," says Gurugram-based Chopra.

One of his key observations is consumers moving from a reactive to a preventive mindset when it comes to health. He sees the need for credibility in a market flooded with products and conflicting information available online.

“While there is a growing sense of health consciousness among Indians, there remains a significant gap owing to lifestyle factors and lack of preventive care awareness. I believe it is crucial to bridge this gap through evidence-backed nutrition, besides health and well-being education," he says.

Chopra talks to Lounge about mentorship and why he believes in the power of the 3 Cs.

Who do you consider your mentor?

I’ve had the privilege of learning from some of the finest leaders at Amway. Among them, Doug DeVos and Steve Van Andel, Co-Chairs of the Amway Board of Directors, have deeply influenced my leadership journey and outlook. Their clarity of purpose, grounded leadership and unwavering belief in people-first values have shaped not just how I lead, but how I view long-term impact. Their mentorship reinforced the power of staying rooted in values and principles while navigating a rapidly evolving business landscape.

One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance.

One enduring insight shaped by the guidance of Doug and Steve is the importance of being anchored in values and founder’s fundamentals. In an age of fast pivots and constant change, it’s easy to chase what’s trending. But what sustains growth is a culture grounded in purpose, values and principles that defines who we are and how we act. That understanding continues to shape our purpose-driven approach at Amway India, whether it’s driving innovation, building distributor trust or shaping our social impact agenda.

What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work?

Being a mentor means empowering others to realise their potential for holistic growth while leading with purpose and values. I share my learnings, experiences and values with my colleagues, creating opportunities for growth and learning through real-time, impactful experience. I focus on succession planning and talent development, encouraging my colleagues to take up challenging roles or tasks, alongside supporting them with regular feedback and skill building.

What’s your morning schedule like?

The time between 6-9am is undoubtedly the most productive. I start with a workout or some light stretching, followed by a nutritious breakfast. This is the time when I focus on strategic thinking, reflecting and planning. During this process, I take note of the key priorities, especially those that can make a difference and a huge impact. I also catch up on reading and prepare for any meetings or significant tasks ahead.

What are some of the productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life much easier?

One principle that’s helped me immensely is the power of the 3 Cs - Clarity, Commitment, and Collaboration. Clarity ensures I stay focussed on what truly matters; Commitment drives consistency in execution; Collaboration reminds me that lasting success is always a shared journey. These aren’t just productivity hacks, they are the foundation of how I approach leadership and decision-making, both professionally and personally.

What’s the one positive work routine you have developed during the pandemic?

I embraced flexibility at work - both for myself and my teams. I realised that it is not about where you work from - it’s about making that work count and about trust, ownership and balance. Personally, I thrive in the office because it energises me and helps me connect with people. But I also empower my teams to choose what works best for them. This hybrid approach has stayed with me ever since and I believe it’s a model that allows people to manage a work-life balance that is both sustainable and fulfilling.

How do you unwind? Do you pursue any serious hobbies?

Unwinding means disconnecting meaningfully. During leisure time, I take pleasure in watching Netflix, immersing myself in music and reading literature. On weekends when I am not travelling, I make a conscious effort to spend time with my family. I believe that our families warrant our time and attention and I am committed to offering them the best of myself. It helps me pause, recharge and return with renewed focus.

Also Read | Sandeep Nailwal of Polygon Labs: One block at a time