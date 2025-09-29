Building leaders through shared values

What’s the one positive work routine you have developed during the pandemic?

I embraced flexibility at work - both for myself and my teams. I realised that it is not about where you work from - it’s about making that work count and about trust, ownership and balance. Personally, I thrive in the office because it energises me and helps me connect with people. But I also empower my teams to choose what works best for them. This hybrid approach has stayed with me ever since and I believe it’s a model that allows people to manage a work-life balance that is both sustainable and fulfilling.