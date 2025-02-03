Monday Motivation: A productive morning starts the night before

A decade-long experience in the food and beverage industry served Anchit Kapil well when he considered breaking new ground. Interacting with hundreds of customers each day handed him an understanding of what they wanted, their thought process and decision-making.

With the insight, Kapil and his co-founders decided to tap into their love for sneakers. It started out as an experiment to check on interest in limited edition sneakers. The response made it evident that they had something significant to work with.

“There were articles, documentaries and conversations about sneaker culture globally, though the scene was quite nascent in India. A few were sourcing these products, but their operations weren’t efficient. We saw an opportunity to bridge the gap," says Kapil, 36, co-founder and CEO of Crepdog Crew (CDC).

As part of the market research, they launched a pilot project on Instagram in 2019; to their surprise, it generated monthly sales of ₹20-25 lakh. Sneakers turned out to be the perfect entry point into the world of luxury collectibles, though it was evident that their focus would have to be on quality and premium pricing, rather than volumes. After receiving an overwhelming response through their website, they launched their first offline store in 2022.

“One of the biggest challenges was operating in a niche market targetting India’s luxury spenders, besides educating people about sneaker culture and building trust. It was a completely different ballgame with small inventories and higher operational costs. But we soon realised that CDC wasn’t just a business, it was becoming a community. And the store was about building a hub for them to experience the culture firsthand," he says.

Kapil talks to Lounge about the importance of observing mentors and why a productive morning begins the night before.

View Full Image Anchit Kapil

Who do you consider your mentor?

I believe the people around us act as mentors, sometimes consciously, sometimes unconsciously. Hence, it’s important to surround yourself with people who inspire you and challenge you to grow. Among those who have influenced me deeply, three stand out - Riyaaz Amlani, Abhishek Agarwal and Harmendar Sahani.

One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance?

I’ve learned so much by just observing my mentors. Riyaaz has an unmatched mindset and clarity of thought. He has helped me understand retail at a granular level. Abhishek has been instrumental in helping me understand both fashion and the intricacies of business growth. He taught me how to view my business through a strategic lens during the process of expansion. Harmendar, one of my investors, has been instrumental in guiding me. Before meeting him, I didn’t know the basics of funding. He taught me the nuances of the process and helped me shape my approach to business strategy.

What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work?

Being a mentor is about open communication and honesty. I believe in having candid conversations with my team, encouraging them to think independently while supporting them when needed. I make it a point to create an environment where they feel safe to share ideas, learn from their mistakes and grow. It’s about building trust and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

What’s your morning schedule like?

I start my day with yoga and coffee. However, I firmly believe that a productive morning begins the night before. Every night before bed, I plan the next day meticulously, so my mornings are seamless. With my plans and market research sorted, I dive straight into work after my yoga and coffee routine.

What are some of the productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life much easier?

Efficiency is key. I use AI tools effectively and rely heavily on Google Meet and Google Calendar to plan my day. I minimise travel by scheduling my days strategically. If it’s a meeting day, I dedicate the whole day to meetings; if I’m stepping out, I ensure all appointments are handled in one go.

What’s the one positive work routine you have developed during the pandemic?

One positive work routine is streamlining global collaboration. Post-Covid, we embraced the possibility of working with collaborators and consultants worldwide, making distance irrelevant. Google Meet has been instrumental in this transformation. It’s a game-changer, enabling fast and efficient virtual meetings, while eliminating unnecessary scheduling delays or travel time. The approach is simple yet effective - jump on a call, address the key points and move forward seamlessly. It has truly elevated my productivity and made collaborations more dynamic.

Any book or podcast you would recommend about mentorship and growth?

I believe mentorship is a deeply personal journey. Everyone’s circumstances, challenges and paths are different. No book or podcast offers a one-size-fits-all solution, but they can equip you by exploring a range of topics. Instead of recommending a specific podcast or book, I would suggest finding someone relatable to your own journey and letting that guide you.

How do you unwind? Do you pursue any serious hobbies?

Unwinding is about balancing happiness and creativity. I watch Samay Raina’s comedy and I absolutely love India’s Got Latent - it’s my go-to for recharging. It brings positivity into my life, which is essential for making creative decisions at work. I also love playing the piano when I get the time.

How many sneakers do you own and which is your most cherished pair?

I have reduced my collection recently, so now I own about 75–76 pairs. My favourite pair is the ON x Loewe collaboration in Sand.

Monday Motivation is a series in which business leaders discuss their mentors and their work ethic