Monday Motivation: A productive morning starts the night before

One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance?

I’ve learned so much by just observing my mentors. Riyaaz has an unmatched mindset and clarity of thought. He has helped me understand retail at a granular level. Abhishek has been instrumental in helping me understand both fashion and the intricacies of business growth. He taught me how to view my business through a strategic lens during the process of expansion. Harmendar, one of my investors, has been instrumental in guiding me. Before meeting him, I didn’t know the basics of funding. He taught me the nuances of the process and helped me shape my approach to business strategy.