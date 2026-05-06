From the living room to the boardroom: The reason why Android tablets are making a comeback

The keyboard case and stylus transforms the tablet into a credible productivity machine. The stylus experience is solid, with low latency and lovely haptics as well as a natural writing feel. The keyboard, though, is a mixed bag. It’s great for casual typing and binge watching, but since the angle of the tablet is limited, long typing sessions with varying postures is awkward. As a long-time Surface Pro user, I couldn’t get around this limitation and wondered how this design choice was greenlit.