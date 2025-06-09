The three keys to staying ahead of your to-do list

Anshuman Singhania’s early days at the office were spent on the shop floor, stationed at different manufacturing locations to understand the business of tyres. His interaction with colleagues across age groups and at various levels made him realise the importance of teamwork and the value of empathy in leadership.

“Understanding ground realities, developing listening skills, navigating people-related matters and deep process knowledge are critical for informed business decisions. Those early experiences are very dear to me, as they have shaped the person I am today," says New Delhi-based Singhania, 45, Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries.

A lot of the learning was put into practice when he took over as Managing Director in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. He prioritised the safety and security of the workforce and focussed on sustained operations at the enterprise to get through the difficult times.

“Working with my core team, we de-prioritised business growth in that year, instead choosing to lead with empathy. Overcoming the pandemic as a team helped strengthen our culture to bring agility to our organisation," he says.

Singhania talks to Lounge about mentorship and the importance of good communication.

Who do you consider your mentor?

I didn’t have to go too far to find a mentor. My uncle, Dr Raghupati Singhania, CMD of JK Tyre, has been my mentor. I have learnt much from him, including humility, setting and achieving challenging goals, and how to lead. I deeply value his continued mentorship, which has been instrumental in my journey.

One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance?

For many decades, we have been driven by the theme of ‘Make in India, for India’. A key insight was that with our improved product quality, portfolio and brand strength, we could expand this to ‘Make in India, for the World’. With my mentor’s guidance, we at JK Tyre decided to make this happen. Over the past few years, we have executed an enterprise acquisition in Mexico, along with technology partnerships in Italy and with IIT Chennai, to now be recognised as an ‘Indian-born global tyre company’. There are many miles to go, of course, but I am already proud of the way we have pivoted the company to achieve this.

What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work?

Being a mentor means empowering others to reach their full potential. For me, open communication, active listening and cross-functional teamwork are keys to workplace success, and I try to inspire my colleagues to adopt these values in their day-to-day lives.

What’s your morning schedule like?

Health and fitness have always been the No.1 priority for me, so I start each day with my regular workout regime. It sets a productive tone for the day and helps me prepare mentally for the day ahead.

What are some of the productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life much easier?

Productivity comes from a disciplined and balanced approach to work and life. I prioritise meticulous planning, effective time management and leveraging technology solutions when suitable.

What’s the one positive work routine you have developed during the pandemic?

During the pandemic, I ensured continuity of communication with my team through virtual check-ins. I found that these quick reviews helped enhance alignment and boost morale. I have continued this routine ever since, engaging directly, quickly and efficiently. This ensures collaboration and clarity across teams.

Any book or podcast you would recommend about mentorship and growth?

I regularly listen to various podcasts on current affairs and growth, such as BBC Global, Huberman Labs and Dave Asprey. I love reading The Economist magazine end-to-end. I’ve gained a lot from these and would recommend them for continuous learning.

How do you unwind? Do you pursue any serious hobbies?

I unwind when I am with family and friends. I also spend time regularly in the gym and cycling. These activities help me recharge and maintain a healthy balance.

