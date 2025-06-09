The three keys to staying ahead of your to-do list
Planning, time management and tech tools, says JK Tyre & Industries’ head Anshuman Singhania
Anshuman Singhania’s early days at the office were spent on the shop floor, stationed at different manufacturing locations to understand the business of tyres. His interaction with colleagues across age groups and at various levels made him realise the importance of teamwork and the value of empathy in leadership.
“Understanding ground realities, developing listening skills, navigating people-related matters and deep process knowledge are critical for informed business decisions. Those early experiences are very dear to me, as they have shaped the person I am today," says New Delhi-based Singhania, 45, Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries.
A lot of the learning was put into practice when he took over as Managing Director in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. He prioritised the safety and security of the workforce and focussed on sustained operations at the enterprise to get through the difficult times.