The three keys to staying ahead of your to-do list

One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance?

For many decades, we have been driven by the theme of ‘Make in India, for India’. A key insight was that with our improved product quality, portfolio and brand strength, we could expand this to ‘Make in India, for the World’. With my mentor’s guidance, we at JK Tyre decided to make this happen. Over the past few years, we have executed an enterprise acquisition in Mexico, along with technology partnerships in Italy and with IIT Chennai, to now be recognised as an ‘Indian-born global tyre company’. There are many miles to go, of course, but I am already proud of the way we have pivoted the company to achieve this.