Are fun AI trends on social media worth their environmental cost?

“Someone sent me a video by an influencer where they say it takes less water to generate their AI content than to make a burger or a cotton shirt,” says Jibu Elias, AI ethicist and author of the recent book, The New Divide. If some rely on false equivalences to justify the damage we are collectively causing to the planet, others embrace ignorance as bliss. As with the climate crisis, the cost of AI illiteracy will remain abstract until it hits us at an individual level.