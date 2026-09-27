Are fun AI trends on social media worth their environmental cost?

Recently, social media users around the world were swept up in a trend of revisiting the 1980s using AI-generated images of themselves. As with the Studio Ghibli trend, this too was treated like harmless fun, though its unseen impact is far more serious.
Recently, social media users around the world were swept up in a trend of revisiting the 1980s using AI-generated images of themselves. As with the Studio Ghibli trend, this too was treated like harmless fun, though its unseen impact is far more serious.
In the case of the Ghibli makeover, issues of copyright and plagiarism led the protests against public misuse of AI tools. Less talked about was the cost of energy, water and other resources needed to generate the images. Following the virality of the 1980s trend, however, the environmental footprint of such exercises has been more widely flagged by activists, AI ethicists and media outlets.
In the case of the Ghibli makeover, issues of copyright and plagiarism led the protests against public misuse of AI tools. Less talked about was the cost of energy, water and other resources needed to generate the images. Following the virality of the 1980s trend, however, the environmental footprint of such exercises has been more widely flagged by activists, AI ethicists and media outlets.
While the numbers may vary (depending on the model, complexity of the task, processor used, and so on), generating a typical AI image requires 0.01-0.29 kilowatt hours of electricity, a Times of India report points out. That’s enough to power a 10-watt LED bulb for 17 minutes and accounts for 29ml of water usage, which goes up to 4.1 litres for creating complex videos. Now imagine millions generating such visuals and videos, and the scale of the crisis becomes clear.
Bitter irony
The irony of the 1980s trend was deepened by a seemingly impassioned plea by Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, made around the time, urging fellow entrepreneurs to slow down the development of AI models, arguing in favour of safety and stronger regulation. Less than two weeks later, he has reportedly undergone a change of mind, as he now contemplates the release of a new model to counter the rise of rival OpenAI’s new GPT-6 Astra.
Amodei’s volte face is neither surprising nor unique. It was disingenuous, anyway, to make a case for pacing the development of AI tools when the latter are ubiquitous in public life, integrated with smartphones, laptops, and other electronic devices. Major social media platforms supply in-built AI tools, tempting users to play with it. AI slop and AI-generated content is pervasive, and addictive, even when they are obviously fake. If, for the hoi polloi, these tools are mere playthings, for many professional creators, they are tools of their trade.
“Someone sent me a video by an influencer where they say it takes less water to generate their AI content than to make a burger or a cotton shirt,” says Jibu Elias, AI ethicist and author of the recent book, The New Divide. If some rely on false equivalences to justify the damage we are collectively causing to the planet, others embrace ignorance as bliss. As with the climate crisis, the cost of AI illiteracy will remain abstract until it hits us at an individual level.
It would be absurd to expect the world to go back to a pristine analogue mode or disregard the positive gains of AI, especially in medicine and community-based initiatives. “Lately, I have switched to open-source, application-based, local models for my work,” Elias says. Individual intent matters, even though changing minds at scale requires patience and perseverance. “(American biologist) Rachel Carson wrote about the harmful effects of agricultural DDT in her 1962 book The Silent Spring,” he adds. “But it took 10 years to get it officially banned.”