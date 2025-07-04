Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta says his career was a ‘happy accident’

For cinema, Dharma has figured that it needs to focus on telling local stories, which have universal themes. It also needs to invest in technologies so it can enhance content delivery of the product and provide an experiential viewing to the consumer, Mehta says. “There are two buckets in our opinion that will survive, one is the experiential, larger-than-life tent-pole franchise film. The other is the high-concept film and all the other middle order will eventually find its way to the digital platform," he emphasises. The other guiding principle is to have the right commercial objectives as an organisation. “That is really the brief given to all our creative teams. While it’s great to have that one film that is being made for love, everything else has to recover money. Because eventually it’s a business and we are here to look after all the people who work for us in the organisation and also to earn revenue and profit for ourselves," Mehta says.