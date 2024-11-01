Apple AirPods 4 ANC review: Reliable convenience
SummaryThe Apple AirPods 4, now with active noise cancellation, bring the seamless convenience of the ultra-wide band chip with better sound to effectively rival Bose, Marshall and Sony
There is a justifiably strong argument that for mainstream, everyday-use earbuds, good audio quality is only one of many factors that make a pair of earbuds recommendable. It is this that Apple cashed in on with its first ever AirPods—a pair of true-wireless earbuds, in 2016. Three years later, it also delivered commendable audio performance for mainstream earbuds with the first AirPods Pro. Earlier this month, its audio trajectory hit a sweet spot with the Apple AirPods 4, which now comes with active noise cancellation (ANC).
Right at the onset, the earbuds may strike you as too diminutive. The wirelessly charging case, which houses the earbuds, is smaller than that of AirPods 3—making it a super-compact product that doesn’t strike you at first as yet another gadget that you must tend to with utmost care. Like all Apple products, they also pair and work seamlessly with other Apple devices.