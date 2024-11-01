Apple AirPods 4 ANC review: Reliable convenience

This, in everyday usage, is a good thing—the ‘open’ build of the earbuds means that there are no silicone ear tips on AirPods 4 that completely seal your ear canals. More users over time have complained that completely sealed-off earbuds are more uncomfortable and claustrophobic for prolonged usage, and cause hearing imbalances. On that note, the AirPods 4 get the fit just right, although you may need to keep on adjusting the fit every now and then. The noise cancellation is adequate for most real-world scenarios, and if you need to quickly hear what someone next to you is saying, a simple tap on the exterior of the earbuds turns on ‘transparency mode’.