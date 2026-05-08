Apple AirPods Max 2 vs. Sennheiser HDB 630: The battle of the top over-ear wireless headphones

Sennheiser HDB 630

It’s a common quandary for all wireless headphones that the performance depends inherently on the Bluetooth codecs supported by both the headphones and the audio source (phone/laptop). What if you were to take the guesswork out of the picture? What if you take an audiophile-grade pair of wired headphones, swap out the wires for a Bluetooth module and then add a compatible dongle so that, no matter which device you use, you can hear them at their best? That’s the premise behind the Sennheiser HDB 630 ( ₹44,990), a pair of wireless cans that determinedly wants to deliver audiophile-friendly audio to everyone, wires be damned.