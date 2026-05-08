Apple AirPods Max 2 vs. Sennheiser HDB 630: The battle of the top over-ear wireless headphones

It’s almost a clash of ideologies. On the one hand, you have Sennheiser with the HDB 630, leaning into its audiophile roots with a focus on precision, tuning, and comfort, while on the other, the AirPods Max 2 doubles down on Apple’s ecosystem magic, seamless switching, and computational audio wizardry. One chases purity, the other, smarts. And somewhere between the two lies the answer to what great audio really means in 2026. Both cost a small fortune, so which one's actually worth it?