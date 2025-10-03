Apple AirPods Pro 3 review: Sounds of silence
Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 are a worthy upgrade, making the three-year wait more than worth it
How do you take one of your most iconic and widely regarded products and make them better? If you’re Apple looking to upgrade the AirPods Pro 2, you could follow convention and make minor iterative updates every now and then, maybe even bump up battery life, and still go on to sell insane numbers.
Well, convention be damned. Unlike the annual cadence of the iPhones, Apple’s taken a slow and steady approach to upgrading the AirPods Pro 3 ( ₹25,900) after a three-year gap, which gave them time to make a few big changes without ruining the good thing they had going.