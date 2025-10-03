Apple AirPods Pro 3 review: Sounds of silence

How do you take one of your most iconic and widely regarded products and make them better? If you’re Apple looking to upgrade the AirPods Pro 2, you could follow convention and make minor iterative updates every now and then, maybe even bump up battery life, and still go on to sell insane numbers.

Well, convention be damned. Unlike the annual cadence of the iPhones, Apple’s taken a slow and steady approach to upgrading the AirPods Pro 3 ( ₹25,900) after a three-year gap, which gave them time to make a few big changes without ruining the good thing they had going.

Do a fit check

At first glance, the AirPods Pro 3 don’t look dramatically different from the Pro 2, although the nip and tuck job is evident when you place them side-by-side. The buds themselves are stubbier and curvier, with a smaller bulb that will sit better even in smaller ears and reduce the chances of them popping out while running or …of all things, chewing food! True story: I’ve had issues keeping the left earbud in on most models—Apple, Sony, Sennheiser, you name it—and the AirPods Pro 3 fought valiantly longer than most.

Aiding fit and comfort are five sets of ear tips, ranging from XXS to L, and each foam-infused tip is slightly thicker to better conform to the shape of the ear canal while blocking out more sound than the all-silicone ear tips used in the previous gen. Sitting deeper inside the earlobe has enabled the new heart rate monitoring feature as well (more on that later). The charging case remains relatively unchanged—the same, glossy and slightly scratch-prone plastic, only marginally bigger and missing a physical pairing button, replaced by a capacitive tap-driven touch sensor on the front.

Let's connect

Pairing and setting up the AirPods Pro 3 is a familiar, straightforward affair— connecting over Bluetooth 5.3 with support for SBC/AAC codecs, not the high-quality codecs like aptX or LDAC. Not to forget instant pairing, automatic device switching between Apple products, and hearing health (hearing aid, ear plug) are a strong daily reminder why AirPods top our list as the best accessory for iPhone users.

New this time around are the real-time translation features and heart-rate monitoring, the former rolling out as a software update to other AirPods as well. Squeeze both the buds at once and if the buds are paired to any Apple Intelligence enabled phone, they’ll switch to transparency mode and start listening for French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish words/phrases, and translate them back into your ear, albeit with a slight delay that may lead to some awkward silences.

It works in principle, and my Duolingo-educated Spanish-speaking pre-teen confirmed the translations were spot on, but the feature trips up if there are many voices in crowded areas. It’s also missing support for some of the most widely spoken languages—Mandarin, Hindi and other Indian languages—so your mileage may vary, though its presence on AirPods will mean that more folks will start using these tools widely as more languages roll out in the future.

Heart of the matter

What’s far more useful today is the inclusion of the heart rate sensor on each earbud, similar to what we saw on the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 earlier this year, making the AirPods Pro 3 much more competent at tracking workouts without the need of a separate fitness tracker. Bonus upgrade: a bumped up IP57 rating for rain/sweat protection, just don’t step into a pool with these.

In my use, I found that the earbuds did a good job in tracking my heart rate during brisk walks or light jogs, matching the heart rate figures coming across from the latest Apple Watch SE 3. Bear in mind, since the AirPods Pro 3 lack any fins or hooks and rely solely on the fit within the ear canal to hold the buds in place, the heart rate sensor may lose contact with the skin during vigorous exercise or long-distance runs.

With the AirPods Pro 3, Apple has redesigned the acoustic chamber of the AirPods Pro 3 towards delivering improved bass response, and the change in sound signature compared to the Pro 2 is evident. To my ears, they sounded a tad brighter, with improved clarity and excellent instrument separation that gives acoustic recordings a sense of immediacy rarely seen on earbuds. Of course, the AirPods Pro 3 will reward the most popular numbers with the fuller, warmer yet still not over-the-top bass levels. You’d have thought that after the three-year wait, custom equalizer support to tune the sound to your liking would have made the cut, but it’s still missing in the latest Pros.

Where the AirPods Pro truly shine is with active noise cancellation, a claimed twice the ANC of the Pro 2, and my experience confirmed that the improvement in this generation, a combination of better ANC processing/algorithms and a better seal in the ear, puts it ahead of the best earbuds out there, including options from Bose and Sony. Chatty co-workers, noisy neighbors on your commute or the low chatter on the airplane, all disappear away and you’re left with your personal cone of silence. After using these for two weeks trying to find a chink in the ANC armor, I’m fairly convinced that the AirPods Pro 3 are about 70-80% as good as leading over-the-ear headphones, so good that leaving the big cans behind on the next flight just makes a lot more sense. Coupled with the extended battery life on each bud (about 8 hours compared to 6 on the Pro 2) and quick charging via the case (5 minutes for an hour of listening), you could leave these on your ears through an entire workday if you’re so predisposed. Just ensure you’ve taken the acoustic seal test to pick the right tip size for your ears, a less-than-ideal seal expectedly throws the ANC off.

Verdict

You don’t need me to tell you these are the most seamlessly compatible earbuds for an iPhone/Mac, and by extension, good only to play music on connected Android/Windows devices, with little to no feature support for the other side of the fence. For Apple users, Apple’s delivered enough in the Pro 3 to make them a compelling upgrade even for Pro 2 owners, particularly if you travel or work out enough on a daily basis to fully utilize its class leading noise cancellation feature. Good things take time to fully bake, and with the overall improvements in durability, battery life, ANC and audio quality, it’s hard for me to go back to an older pair.