Apple AirPods Pro 3 review: Sounds of silence

Where the AirPods Pro truly shine is with active noise cancellation, a claimed twice the ANC of the Pro 2, and my experience confirmed that the improvement in this generation, a combination of better ANC processing/algorithms and a better seal in the ear, puts it ahead of the best earbuds out there, including options from Bose and Sony. Chatty co-workers, noisy neighbors on your commute or the low chatter on the airplane, all disappear away and you’re left with your personal cone of silence. After using these for two weeks trying to find a chink in the ANC armor, I’m fairly convinced that the AirPods Pro 3 are about 70-80% as good as leading over-the-ear headphones, so good that leaving the big cans behind on the next flight just makes a lot more sense. Coupled with the extended battery life on each bud (about 8 hours compared to 6 on the Pro 2) and quick charging via the case (5 minutes for an hour of listening), you could leave these on your ears through an entire workday if you’re so predisposed. Just ensure you’ve taken the acoustic seal test to pick the right tip size for your ears, a less-than-ideal seal expectedly throws the ANC off.