Will AI smartphones really make a big difference to your life?
SummaryAs Apple's generative AI features roll out next month, the competition with Google intensifies. Find out how these features stack up against each other in terms of functionality and user experience, and whether they're worth your attention
Next month, if you have one of the eligible iPhones, iPads and Macs, Apple’s generative AI features will become available via a software update to you—almost 10 months after the company spoke about it for the first time. Henceforth, if you have an iPhone 16, an M1 MacBook Pro or an iPad Air, or any such device, you will get access to all the shiny artificial intelligence tools from Apple to play around with.
Last month, Apple rolled out a preview update in the beta channel for its AI features in India, giving a glimpse at how the features may (or may not) make a difference. For you, though, the devil may lie in the finer details—and not just the gimmicky bits.