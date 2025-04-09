iPad Air M3 review: Consistency is a clear virtue, at least for now
SummaryThe 2025 iPad Air M3 presents a compelling case for lightweight computing, but does it truly replace the MacBook Air? With similar pricing and performance, the iPad Air shines for casual use but may not satisfy heavy-duty demands
In 2013, when Apple launched its first ever iPad Air, it felt like a rich kid’s fancy new toy. This was, of course, an era when mobile computing was far from at par with what laptops could pull off. Today, the 2025 Apple iPad Air M3 is anything but that—in fact, it offers interesting commentary on the perennial question around whether you can really work with a tablet and not lug your laptop around.
Case in point: Apple’s latest iPad Air, the thinnest in its tablet lineup and a middle-ground between the basic iPad and the top-spec iPad Pro, is half as heavy as the company’s newest thin laptop, the MacBook Air. Straight up, the weight difference certainly makes a case for customers to wonder if they can indeed make the switch to this lightweight computing device.