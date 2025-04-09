iPad Air M3 review: Consistency is a clear virtue, at least for now

The only qualm here is that the 2025 iPad Air M3 has not moved beyond what the iPad Air lineup has always offered. It is an excellent tablet in its own right, but from a pure innovation standpoint, Apple’s thinnest tablets are what they have been for years now. It looks identical to its predecessor as well, and while consistency is a virtue, in a few years you wouldn’t be penalized for wondering if too much of the same continues to be a good thing.