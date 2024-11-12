Apple iPad mini 7th gen review: A compelling case for new tablet buyers
SummaryThe Apple iPad mini has been upgraded only for AI features, which makes it an intriguing proposition to consider at a time when buyer interest in tablets is rising again
Three years ago, the Apple iPad mini got the company’s ‘all-screen’ design—retaining thick borders around an 8.3-inch display, but letting go of the once-signature round-shaped physical ‘home’ button. Last month, when Apple unveiled its ‘new’ iPad mini, now in its 7th generation, the update was less noticeable—in fact, there’s no visible difference, sans a new blue colour that replaces the previous pink finish.
Yet, this year’s iterative new iPad mini (2024) still makes for a recommendable gadget—only, it is squarely for new buyers, and not existing ones.